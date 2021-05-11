Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
"Return to the Alamo" VHS

I love the Alamo Drafthouse as any film lover does and when I heard it was opening up again I had an idea. To help in creating buzz to encourage people to go back to the "Alamo", I created a VHS of a fictional movie called "Return to the Alamo Drafthouse". The movie title itself is a call to action while the artwork depicted the "returning" in VHS era style.

Welcome and Be Kind & Rewind

