Logo - LG design branding and identity brand identity brandidentity brand design logo branding design branding concept branding brand
I went for something super minimal and not something too meaningful but I definitely think it's a fitting mark. However, if you look at it in abstract, it's a power button!

Funny enough, I didn't know LG meant 'Life's Good' until creating this logo!

