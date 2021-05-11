Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I went for something super minimal and not something too meaningful but I definitely think it's a fitting mark. However, if you look at it in abstract, it's a power button!
Funny enough, I didn't know LG meant 'Life's Good' until creating this logo!