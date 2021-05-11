Org Switcher + Super Admin

I've been working with the design and PM team to level up our account switcher! This is the first prototype demonstrating some novel animation and pattern additions we're thinking about suggesting.

As we've been growing, we've seen enterprise accounts have many children accounts for various teams across their organizations. So we needed a solution that let us provide an easy and direct way to find orgs you're a part of, getting you to productivity faster than ever.

This is the first prototype and the first idea so while it's solid, it's not the end state. More to come (maybe I don't know I can't tell the future).