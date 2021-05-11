Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Julie Horan Design Company

Tigress Kombucha

Tigress Kombucha poster design bottle label bottle mockup bottle design business card kombucha packaging kombucha package design branding design brand identity brand design packaging design packaging logo branding
Tigress Kombucha focuses on the beauty of natural ingredients and experiencing the world in the most natural form. Drawing inspiration from the power and beauty of the tigress and made with 100% natural flavours, Tigress is kombucha in its wildest form.

Photography credits to:
Andy Holmes + Tyler Nix (via Unsplash)
View the whole project:
https://jhdc.co/tigress-kombucha-jhdc
View my full portfolio:
https://jhdc.co

Made with Love. Always.

