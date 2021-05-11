sibulele nomtshongwana

Women Fitness App Redesign

Being in lockdown means finding creative ways to spend your time. Exercise and gym has become a part of my daily life and as a creative, I often find myself admiring interface design, dissecting it and redesigning it. I have been using fitness apps from Leap Fitness Group- this design was inspired by one of their apps https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=losebellyfat.flatstomach.absworkout.fatburning&hl=en&gl=US
Designing it was a learning process for me and also a fun pastime! Also, i've just realised that this is my first post for 2021 😁 Feels good to be back!
Posted on May 11, 2021
