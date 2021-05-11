Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Facetime App Redesigned

Facetime App Redesigned applicaiton app application ui apple app design figma ui design minimal design
I've decided to redesign some of the apps that I think could look better on the iPhone.
Next up is "FaceTime", I have separated made the app more user friendly and minimal looking.
You also get to see yourself once you open the app which is always helpful!
What do you guys think?

Posted on May 11, 2021
