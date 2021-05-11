Fuglesans font, now on MyFonts

My debut font on MyFonts is a homage to the first Swede in space: Christer Fuglesang. The sans serif font is inspired by Scandinavian aesthetics, Sci-fi movies and space. Use it for visionary brands or designs that aspire to be high-tech, modern and futuristic. The font is currently available in 3 weights, Light, Regular and Bold, and comes with over 200 glyphs. Check it out here: https://www.myfonts.com/fonts/bjrn-berglund-creative-studio/fuglesans/