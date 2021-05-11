And that's it! The challenge is over. It was a blast to put this typeface together, which will be available for purchase in... Some time. I have no idea when but it will.

I think this 9 is one of my favourite glyphs from the whole serie. Very abstract but very readable once you see it, unique without lacking of space, elegant, and obviously very futuristic.

Thanks for staying till here! Plenty more to come 🌟

