day #10 daily UI - Social share

Hey y'all 👋🏻
This is day #10 of the "100 days UI Challenge".
I placed the social share buttons for G'd News in an ergonomic and organic shape, easy reachable for the thumb.
I got inspired by the app of Medium which structure i really love <3.
The recipe context was borrowed by Forks over knives :)
It's simple, I know, but what do you think?
I'm looking forward to read your comments.