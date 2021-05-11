Matthias Rodrigues de França

day #10 daily UI - Social share

day #10 daily UI - Social share socialshare social minimal ux ui figma design dailyui app
Hey y'all 👋🏻

This is day #10 of the "100 days UI Challenge".

I placed the social share buttons for G'd News in an ergonomic and organic shape, easy reachable for the thumb.

I got inspired by the app of Medium which structure i really love <3.
The recipe context was borrowed by Forks over knives :)

It's simple, I know, but what do you think?
I'm looking forward to read your comments.

Posted on May 11, 2021
