day #10 daily UI - Social share

Hey y'all 👋🏻

This is day #10 of the "100 days UI Challenge".

I placed the social share buttons for G'd News in an ergonomic and organic shape, easy reachable for the thumb.

I got inspired by the app of Medium which structure i really love <3.

The recipe context was borrowed by Forks over knives :)

It's simple, I know, but what do you think?

I'm looking forward to read your comments.