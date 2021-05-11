Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
hamidul islam

Box mockup

hamidul islam
hamidul islam
  • Save
Box mockup illustration simple social media design packaging branding design mockup
Download color palette

As like as design i do very easy way. Customize the Product Mockup template. Place your own design to the apply the mockup, replace your postcard designs move items around or change the background color.

View all tags
Posted on May 11, 2021
hamidul islam
hamidul islam

More by hamidul islam

View profile
    • Like