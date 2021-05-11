180 - Gym & Fitness Branding

After a successful discovery session with the team at 180, our goal was to build a new identity that would better match their perfect target market.

——

Being well know for all things strength and powerlifting, this rebrand has helped target a larger audience group whilst keeping to core values of the brand at heart.

——

180 has a great community spirit, seeing strength and fitness as a path to a fuller healthier life. With world-class coaching, training and nutrition programs, empathy, and tough love, they aim to empower members and improve whole-body health and sporting performance.