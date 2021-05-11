Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Danny Kirkpatrick

180 - Gym & Fitness Branding

  1. 01-outdoor-sign-free-mockup 4.jpg
  2. Glass Door 4.jpg
  3. Neon Logo MockUp 7.jpg
  4. hayley-kim-design-eot-ka5dM7Q-Edit.jpg

After a successful discovery session with the team at 180, our goal was to build a new identity that would better match their perfect target market.

——

Being well know for all things strength and powerlifting, this rebrand has helped target a larger audience group whilst keeping to core values of the brand at heart.

——

180 has a great community spirit, seeing strength and fitness as a path to a fuller healthier life. With world-class coaching, training and nutrition programs, empathy, and tough love, they aim to empower members and improve whole-body health and sporting performance.

Brand Designer Helping Businesses Connect & Grow
Hire Me

