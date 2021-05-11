What is Good Design ?

Hey awesome peeps!

I recently decided to pivot. Or atleast choose an alternative route to my design career. And would like to share my learnings and insights with you all as I grow. And also apply these lessons to my projects.

Now - As a entrepreneur - I've found so much of a disconnect between Design & Business. Especially at a early company stage level. When design is most needed.

The power of design to business is totally undervalued. And I personally think more designers need to focus their attention on learning the language of business, strategy & leadership.

