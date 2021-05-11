Lojisyel Logo

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello everyone!
This is the logo I've made for Lojisyel. Lojisyel is a new company that's starting with a great idea! Press "L" if you like this logo! Thanks!
Also check them out!
LinkedIn:
https://www.linkedin.com/company/lojisyel/
Website:
https://www.lojisyel.com