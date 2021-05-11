Sant Jordi 2021

Trending designs to inspire you
Illustration for Sant Jordi's day. In Catalonia, the 23rd of April is the day of celebration. The streets are full of people giving away books and roses. Because of the Covid, the 2020 was not celebrated, so this year the party came with enthusiasm.