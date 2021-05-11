🐰 Rabbit's Hollow

Sant Jordi 2021

🐰 Rabbit's Hollow
🐰 Rabbit's Hollow
  • Save
Sant Jordi 2021 characters poster 2d digital art artwork art creative digital illustration rose books catalunya catalonia cultural cultura culture
Download color palette

Illustration for Sant Jordi's day. In Catalonia, the 23rd of April is the day of celebration. The streets are full of people giving away books and roses. Because of the Covid, the 2020 was not celebrated, so this year the party came with enthusiasm.

🐰 Rabbit's Hollow
🐰 Rabbit's Hollow

More by 🐰 Rabbit's Hollow

View profile
    • Like