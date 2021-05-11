Daily UI - #031 - Upload

Trending designs to inspire you
For the file uploader I went with a space themed UI - font is Space Mono and all the file names follow a similar theme.
Thanks to SpaceX and Unsplash for the image (https://unsplash.com/photos/OHOU-5UVIYQ).