Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
David Salmon

Daily UI - #031 - Upload

David Salmon
David Salmon
  • Save
Daily UI - #031 - Upload dailyui
Download color palette

For the file uploader I went with a space themed UI - font is Space Mono and all the file names follow a similar theme.

Thanks to SpaceX and Unsplash for the image (https://unsplash.com/photos/OHOU-5UVIYQ).

View all tags
Posted on May 11, 2021
David Salmon
David Salmon

More by David Salmon

View profile
    • Like