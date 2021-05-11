Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mike Firkowski
Petrov Digital

DoMack / Slack to-do app

Mike Firkowski
Petrov Digital
Mike Firkowski for Petrov Digital
Hire Us
  • Save
DoMack / Slack to-do app messenger todo slack homepage landing page interface product clean ux typography website web webdesign ui design
Download color palette

We decided to redesign Slack and add some new features to help us organize our daily workflow.

What's new?
1. Chat style messages
2. Messages are organized into Topics
3. Topics are organized in Tabs

This simple way allows us to keep things assigned to a specific topic, and check them as completed or as tasks to-do.

You can find this on Chrome Store -> DoMack

Cheers!

Petrov Digital
Petrov Digital
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Petrov Digital

View profile
    • Like