DoMack / Slack to-do app

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
We decided to redesign Slack and add some new features to help us organize our daily workflow.
What's new?
1. Chat style messages
2. Messages are organized into Topics
3. Topics are organized in Tabs
This simple way allows us to keep things assigned to a specific topic, and check them as completed or as tasks to-do.
You can find this on Chrome Store -> DoMack
Cheers!