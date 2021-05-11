Mehmet Can Karadurmuş

SOFTHION Logo adobe photoshop adobe illustrator dark grey gray black logo design fashion software logo softhion
Hello there!

This is a temporary logo I've made for Softhion. I'm uploading here with colors changed. I think these colors are good here.

Check them out!

LinkedIn:
https://www.linkedin.com/company/softhion/

Website:
https://www.softhion.com

