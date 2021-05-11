Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Posting App Logo

Posting App Logo letter p logo dual meaning logo negative space logo magerable girl female relationship people internet online love woman technology application dating phone date smartphone mobile app
A toned app logo that combines the app's initials "P for Posting" and a Heart as a symbol of the word dating

Interested in creating a logo in a negative space style?

Order here: https://www.fiverr.com/magerable/do-simple-negative-space-logo-design-within-24-hours.

I will design 4 negative space logos in 12 hours, feel free to contact me.

