Squida II Food Delivery Logo

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Squida is A clever name with a long reach. Can be used as a creative name for a tech startup, mobile App, or creative agency. Can also be used for a seafood restaurant.
This logo design Is not used yet, For buying or need any logo you can Contact:
monjiladesigns@gmail.com
#modernlogo #foodlogo #squidsfood #restaurantlogo #fastfood #fooddeliverylogo #deliverylogo #appicon #foodicon #flatdesign #logotype #lettering #hiredesigner #foodblog ##logodesign #minimallogo #logos #logohire #graphicdesigner