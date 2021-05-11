Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
iPhone Messages App Redesigned

I've decided to redesign some of the apps that I think could look better on the iPhone.
Starting off with "Messages", I have separated each section for better UX and a more modern look for the UI.
What do you guys think?

