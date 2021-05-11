Parker Kruzan Announcement

Trending designs to inspire you
On April 21st, my wife and I experienced the birth of our firstborn son! In the midst of all the craziness during our hospital stay, I couldn't sleep much (boy how that has come back to hurt me) and created this collage on my iPad with Procreate!