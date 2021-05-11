Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Parker Kruzan Announcement

Parker Kruzan Announcement park type procreate announcement baby
On April 21st, my wife and I experienced the birth of our firstborn son! In the midst of all the craziness during our hospital stay, I couldn't sleep much (boy how that has come back to hurt me) and created this collage on my iPad with Procreate!

Posted on May 11, 2021
