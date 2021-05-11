Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Purrweb UI

Banking App

Purrweb UI
Purrweb UI
Hire Us
  • Save
Banking App statistics graphs wallet ewallet banking finance fintech app finance app fintech banking app startup react native mvp online mobile ux ui purrweb design app
Banking App statistics graphs wallet ewallet banking finance fintech app finance app fintech banking app startup react native mvp online mobile ux ui purrweb design app
Banking App statistics graphs wallet ewallet banking finance fintech app finance app fintech banking app startup react native mvp online mobile ux ui purrweb design app
Download color palette
  1. shot.png
  2. tools.png
  3. CTA Dribbble.png

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Hi, everyone! Check out how the Purrweb team designed a banking app — mobile bank, where you can view your expenses and income, pay for services and make transfers! 🏦

On the shot you can see:

1) page that shows bank cards and their balances, you can see recent transfers and expenses 💳
2) page that shows a schedule of expenses and cards with different points on which you can see what the money was spent on 💲

The accent color — purple, contributes to the more trusting relationship of the user to the bank 👨🏻
And different shades to add most pleasant perception both among young and more experienced audiences 🙆🏻‍♀️

An app tracks your income and expenses in a quick and convenient way 💰

Press L if you like our design and share feedback!

P.S. If you want to gain insight into UI/UX design trends, check out our article.

Created by Olga Kopceva

Purrweb UI
Purrweb UI
We Design Mindful Interfaces for Web & Mobile
Hire Us

More by Purrweb UI

View profile
    • Like