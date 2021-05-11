The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Hi, everyone! Check out how the Purrweb team designed a banking app — mobile bank, where you can view your expenses and income, pay for services and make transfers! 🏦

On the shot you can see:

1) page that shows bank cards and their balances, you can see recent transfers and expenses 💳

2) page that shows a schedule of expenses and cards with different points on which you can see what the money was spent on 💲

The accent color — purple, contributes to the more trusting relationship of the user to the bank 👨🏻

And different shades to add most pleasant perception both among young and more experienced audiences 🙆🏻‍♀️

An app tracks your income and expenses in a quick and convenient way 💰

Created by Olga Kopceva