Cyrillic Lettermark Logo Concept

Cyrillic Lettermark Logo Concept graphicdesign dailylogochallenge color typography branding logo vector
Lettermark logos are highly adaptable for a new and developing business.
This project, prepared for the #dailylogochallenge marathon, represents cyrillic alphabet letter "я" [ ja ] combined with the oblique arrow.
Posted on May 11, 2021
