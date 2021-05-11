Charlene Gallardo

Bounce Back, Baby!

Bounce Back, Baby! 70s 60s 70s inspired 60s inspired rainbow colors retro art
Bounce Back, Baby! is part of Bad Student's BadStudent4Lyf, a collaborative zine with over 50+ Filipino artists. The zine was intended to help the studio recover losses due to a super typhoon that affected their studio back in November 2020.

View the entire illustration over at my Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/p/CH7uquXhBsN/

Posted on May 11, 2021
