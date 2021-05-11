Trending designs to inspire you
Bounce Back, Baby! is part of Bad Student's BadStudent4Lyf, a collaborative zine with over 50+ Filipino artists. The zine was intended to help the studio recover losses due to a super typhoon that affected their studio back in November 2020.
View the entire illustration over at my Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/p/CH7uquXhBsN/