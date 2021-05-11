Lahiru M Paranavithana
Humanised - Maping Payroll Data

Lahiru M Paranavithana
Beta Launch
Lahiru M Paranavithana for Beta Launch
Humanised is a digital payroll solution offered through a Software as a Service (Saas) model, enabling quick, efficient, and compliant payroll processing for a wide selection of payroll service providers. Here's a look at Humanised's screen designed for map suggested payroll data with the company’s payroll data.
