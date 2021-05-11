Humanised - Maping Payroll Data

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Humanised is a digital payroll solution offered through a Software as a Service (Saas) model, enabling quick, efficient, and compliant payroll processing for a wide selection of payroll service providers. Here's a look at Humanised's screen designed for map suggested payroll data with the company’s payroll data.
We’re passionate about collaborating on fresh projects! Got one that suits us? Reach out to us on info@betalaunch.com
We’re excited to hear from you!
And if you’re keen to check out our work, pay us a quick visit on,
Instagram
LinkedIn
WebSite