Design for the new SNASK x Loqi bag collection

You can check it out here

Backed by their own values and beliefs, Snask argue that the world needs more empathy for each other. One result of greater empathy will be a greater understanding of other people’s situations and thus a call to action for equality when it comes to race, gender, disability, religion or belief, sexual orientation and age. That’s true beauty. To visually represent this, Snask created a collection that would show a bold pattern of tigers, snakes and beers, the classic trinity of a rebel.

Instagram