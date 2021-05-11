Trending designs to inspire you
Design for the new SNASK x Loqi bag collection
Backed by their own values and beliefs, Snask argue that the world needs more empathy for each other. One result of greater empathy will be a greater understanding of other people’s situations and thus a call to action for equality when it comes to race, gender, disability, religion or belief, sexual orientation and age. That’s true beauty. To visually represent this, Snask created a collection that would show a bold pattern of tigers, snakes and beers, the classic trinity of a rebel.
