Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Saloni Suman

bubbles

Saloni Suman
Saloni Suman
  • Save
bubbles animation minimal branding icon vector ui figma pink bubbles art design
Download color palette

I was always amazed by seeing 3D bubble designs of other designers , and always want to try that .
So here i am today with my design,
It take almost 2 hr for a beginner like me, it might have some issues also and surely try to work on that too.
Do you all have any suggestions. how can i make this better.
keep supporting

View all tags
Posted on May 11, 2021
Saloni Suman
Saloni Suman

More by Saloni Suman

View profile
    • Like