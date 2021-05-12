🔹 Iron Protocol - Custom Icons

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey hey,
since most of my shots are about UI design I wanted to highlight a bit of the work that goes on behind the scenes. Icons for example.
Here are the custom isometric icons we did for Iron Protocol. They're meant to be aesthetically pleasing, very simple but still clear.
Hope you like them.