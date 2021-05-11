Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
UltraCart Illustration Graphics - Old

UltraCart Illustration Graphics - Old ecommerce ultracart icons graphics illustration
I've worked alongside the UltraCart team for many years and have helped to create a more user focused design experience for their frontend and backend system.

Here are some of the older illustration graphics I designed for marketing purposes. We've since introduced more 3D into the UltraCart universe and have shied away from the varied width style, as it doesn't play as well with the more simplistic 3D graphics.

Posted on May 11, 2021
