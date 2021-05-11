Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Mentoring Designers (and myself)

Wrote a piece about my mentorship approach. The key is to be personal, flexible, and respectful. I've also included the questions I ask myself each month to track growth.

Would love to read your opinions on this: https://vilinskyy.substack.com/p/mentoring-designers-and-myself

Posted on May 11, 2021
