Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Paul D'hoore

Gantoise branding applied: posters...

Paul D'hoore
Paul D'hoore
  • Save
Gantoise branding applied: posters... typography minimal poster design poster hockey hockey player gantoise flat branding
Download color palette

The posters are the result of a search for a simple, powerful and playful visual language that conveys hockey dynamics. By working with enlarged numbers and / or letters and cut-out photos, the possibilities remain almost unlimited.

Paul D'hoore
Paul D'hoore

More by Paul D'hoore

View profile
    • Like