DragonDish AI revamp

DragonDish AI revamp machine learning ml ai recipes food figma ux ui
DragonDish use AI to survey 150,000+ online recipes. Find ingredients that combine well or poorly or follow the 3d graph of interlinked ingredients. Also: find recipes based on the Dish Dragon's own scoring system, rather than questionable online review scores.
The product was the Winner of Product Hunt’s #5 Product of the Day. I've been rapid prototyping the web app and conducting user testing to make it intuitive for users to use this powerful tool.

Posted on May 11, 2021
