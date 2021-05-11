DragonDish AI revamp

DragonDish use AI to survey 150,000+ online recipes. Find ingredients that combine well or poorly or follow the 3d graph of interlinked ingredients. Also: find recipes based on the Dish Dragon's own scoring system, rather than questionable online review scores.

The product was the Winner of Product Hunt’s #5 Product of the Day. I've been rapid prototyping the web app and conducting user testing to make it intuitive for users to use this powerful tool.