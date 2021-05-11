DragonDish AI revamp

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
DragonDish use AI to survey 150,000+ online recipes. Find ingredients that combine well or poorly or follow the 3d graph of interlinked ingredients. Also: find recipes based on the Dish Dragon's own scoring system, rather than questionable online review scores.
The product was the Winner of Product Hunt’s #5 Product of the Day. I've been rapid prototyping the web app and conducting user testing to make it intuitive for users to use this powerful tool.