Mighty Good Van Sticker & Mockup

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I love spotting old campervans while out and about. Somewhere along the way "what a man" (but swapped with "what a van") started playing in my head. I had no choice but to make this, obviously.
If you want it as a sticker, you can buy it on Etsy.