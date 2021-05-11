Worlds End Assets

Trending designs to inspire you
More about that beautiful brand :)
Here's some logo applications, stickers and branded tape!
Worlds End Booksellers is a U.S.-based comics book store for people that prefer the experience of reading a story in comic book form instead of digital files.
The logo symbol takes inspiration from the brand’s name reference, making a subtle homage to the Worlds End Inn.
