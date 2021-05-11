Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Worlds End Assets branded tape stickers bookworm magical store book comics gold blue serif logotype logo brand identity branding assets brand
More about that beautiful brand :)
Here's some logo applications, stickers and branded tape!

Worlds End Booksellers is a U.S.-based comics book store for people that prefer the experience of reading a story in comic book form instead of digital files.

The logo symbol takes inspiration from the brand’s name reference, making a subtle homage to the Worlds End Inn.

hello@jeloytza.design

