Gantoise branding applied: home game posters

Gantoise branding applied: home game posters poster design poster hockey player hockey gantoise flat minimal typography branding
I had the opportunity to create a new branding for the field hockey, tennis & padel club Gantoise (Belgium). The newly created branding's first application was the creation of posters for the announcement of the home games for both the men's and women's teams in the Belgian hockey premier league.

