Barrel
Barrel

The Sunday Collective Email Automation Designs

Barrel
Barrel
Barrel for Barrel
Hire Us
  • Save
The Sunday Collective Email Automation Designs the sunday collective apparel clothing kids design email
Download color palette

The Sunday Collective is a new children’s fashion brand celebrating the exceptional nature of children with quality, sustainable materials, and timeless colors and designs. We partnered with The Sunday Collective to launch their essential email automations to help tell the brand story and highlight their unique, gender-neutral approach to children’s clothes.

View all tags
Posted on May 11, 2021
Barrel
Barrel
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Barrel

View profile
    • Like