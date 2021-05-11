Pavel Prannychuk
LOOKSGREAT©

Washington Academy Online

Pavel Prannychuk
LOOKSGREAT©
Pavel Prannychuk for LOOKSGREAT©
Hire Us
  • Save
Washington Academy Online hero menu scroll tabs bar rollup tiles play texture video button academy school education online homepage mobile uiux ui testimonials
Washington Academy Online hero menu scroll tabs bar rollup tiles play texture video button academy school education online homepage mobile uiux ui testimonials
Download color palette
  1. WA_Dbl. 4.png
  2. WA_Dbl. 03.png

Some shot of mobile adaptation WAOnline website pages. Full case on Be soon!

Don't forget check our Instagram:
https://instagram.com/looksgreat.studio?igshid=15cftlauunqhp

& Behance page:
https://www.behance.net/prannychuk

Peace <3

92dc1c12d38ea03f342cefb55b0fc5b7
Rebound of
Washington Academy
By Pavel Prannychuk
LOOKSGREAT©
LOOKSGREAT©
Let's make it great!
Hire Us

More by LOOKSGREAT©

View profile
    • Like