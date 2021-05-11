Admin panel room page

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi everyone! I'm sharing one of crucial pages from my latest project.
ABOUT the project. This admin panel was designed for heat pump controller.
This is room page where user can check and set the temperature of Kitchen and also add a program with preset time-temperature settings.