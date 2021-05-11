Jetpacks and Rollerskates

kitty on ghost island (colours)

Finally put some inks to this little kitty on ghost island! I have an animated version on my instagram if you are interested:

https://www.instagram.com/p/COOr2aqpEAY/

Check out work everywhere else:
http://jetpacksandrollerskates.com/

Instagram (where I post most regularly):
https://www.instagram.com/jetpacksandrollerskates/

putting some stuff up on facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/jetpacksXrollerskates

I'm Blake Stevenson. A UX/UI designer and illustrator.
