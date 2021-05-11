Ramblebloom (Luka Bostick)

Endeavor

Ramblebloom (Luka Bostick)
Ramblebloom (Luka Bostick)
  • Save
Endeavor patterns symmetry procreate illustration digital illustration
Download color palette

I doodle these types of things a lot in the margins of notes and wanted to make a full-sized one. Highly recommend trying it out! It's a lot of fun to figure out patterns & shapes for each section :)

View all tags
Posted on May 11, 2021
Ramblebloom (Luka Bostick)
Ramblebloom (Luka Bostick)

More by Ramblebloom (Luka Bostick)

View profile
    • Like