Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sudip Sen Gupta

Chandramani

Sudip Sen Gupta
Sudip Sen Gupta
  • Save
Chandramani illustration fashion logo branding and identity gradient logo colorful logo typogaphy adorable lovely boutique logo logodesign love creative branding clean dribble colorful minimalistic web brand identity awesome
Download color palette

Designed a bengali logo Chandramani for a boutique shop.

Contact For Freelance Works :
----------------------------------
sudipsn786@gmail.com |

Thank You.
-----------

Follow me on behance

Sudip Sen Gupta
Sudip Sen Gupta

More by Sudip Sen Gupta

View profile
    • Like