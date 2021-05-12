Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Joanna Pawłowska
Threats mapping

Joanna Pawłowska for Synergy Codes
Threats mapping
Hello guys 👋,

Good website security 🔐 means a lot nowadays! To give you a quick shot - here's a nice view of a tool that supports displaying appropriate types of threats, signaled by three-level criticality alerts ⚠️. Depending on the website, the map indicates potential hacker attacks ❗. It secures the website from capturing the screenshots or anonymizing the CVV code. Nice one, isn't it?

