Threats mapping

Hello guys 👋,
Good website security 🔐 means a lot nowadays! To give you a quick shot - here's a nice view of a tool that supports displaying appropriate types of threats, signaled by three-level criticality alerts ⚠️. Depending on the website, the map indicates potential hacker attacks ❗. It secures the website from capturing the screenshots or anonymizing the CVV code. Nice one, isn't it?
We're available for new projects!
Just drop us a line at office@synergycodes.com