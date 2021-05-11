James Carter Art Self Portrait Drawing

A realistic self portrait drawing made with coloured pencils.

I loved and enjoyed drawing this self portrait so much. It's been an ongoing project of mine for a few months now, and I discovered it took me just over 60 hours in total to complete.

As I've always said, I'm a little sad when I finished a piece, because I just love the process SO much. I thought I finished it a few days ago, but I came back to it to edit a few things around and I think it looks pretty good.

What do you think?

I drew it with polychromos pencils, and I initially intend it to be just a tutorial drawing, as I feel I'd love to share with people how I draw, and help you try and draw realism. So hopefully I'll be able to create those soon enough for you.

So happy with how this has turned out, and I can't wait to get started on the next one.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OubhdTxEKFU