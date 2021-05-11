Personal Portfolio Website

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello everyone, I'd like to share a personal portfolio site that I've been working on for the past couple of weeks. Additionally, there is a resources page for UI designers in which I will be sharing design-related resources that I personally use. I'm planning to put more resources like website inspiration, insightful articles or e-books, or anything that would be helpful for other designers.
You can visit the live site here
Don't forget to give it a like and feel free to share your thoughts on the comment, thank you!