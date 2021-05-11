Ade Purnama

Personal Portfolio Website

Ade Purnama
Ade Purnama
  • Save
Personal Portfolio Website responsive design web design landing page website concept ux design figma website design design landing page design ui design
Download color palette

Hello everyone, I'd like to share a personal portfolio site that I've been working on for the past couple of weeks. Additionally, there is a resources page for UI designers in which I will be sharing design-related resources that I personally use. I'm planning to put more resources like website inspiration, insightful articles or e-books, or anything that would be helpful for other designers.

You can visit the live site here

Don't forget to give it a like and feel free to share your thoughts on the comment, thank you!

Ade Purnama
Ade Purnama

More by Ade Purnama

View profile
    • Like