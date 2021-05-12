Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello, Dribbblers
Here is the shot of the Music app. Home screen, and player view in the dark theme using Glass effect with 3d Headphone model
Share your valuable feedback!
Checkout our New Website Design
Know more about us. Contact Us
Follow us :
Behance | Instagram | Dribbble