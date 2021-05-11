Julia UI/UX

Nutrition app 🍊

Julia UI/UX
Julia UI/UX
  • Save
Nutrition app 🍊 jzin pink box violet orange green lunch breakfast fruits dinner icons illustration cards application ux ui mobile ios app design
Download color palette

Hi!
I continue the series of shots 🥑🍌🥦
Hope you like it ❤️

Insta https://www.instagram.com/julia_kuzenbka
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/yulia.kuzya.5
Mail msalienee@gmail.com

Julia UI/UX
Julia UI/UX

More by Julia UI/UX

View profile
    • Like