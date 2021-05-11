Samosa - Online Food Store

Ever had Samosa?

It's my favourite evening snack.

Tea with Samosa is the ultimate quest to enjoy evening time...

There very few online shops for #Samosa, as it's a snack item and having a fresh and hot samosa hits differently than eating after 30 minutes of preparation.

Hope you guys like it

If yes? Press 'L' to show love and give your valuable feedback.

Check out my Portfolio https://idoranjithkumar.com