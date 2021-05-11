Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Akdesain

Carrots Logo

Akdesain
Akdesain
  • Save
Carrots Logo creative illustration negative space minimal branding akdesain logo design vegan food green carrot logo carrot organic vegan logo vegan carrots love
Download color palette

love carrot Logo. Good for any related business. what do you think?

Check our Logo Tutorial on Youtube ! We appreciate your attention!
Thanks for watching! Contact us if you need logo design!

Follow us:
Behance | Dribbble | Instagram | Facebook

Akdesain
Akdesain

More by Akdesain

View profile
    • Like