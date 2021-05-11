Shreethemes

Doctris - Doctor Appointment Booking System

Doctris is a clean, modern, creative & responsive HTML template and Admin Dashboard for an appointment booking system. It is built with the latest Bootstrap 5.x and Sass. This can be used for any health-related website such as doctors clinic, hospital, doctor consultation center, cosmetic surgery center, medical laboratory, dental clinic, centenary clinic, pharmacy, etc. Fully responsive design layouts with visitor-centric stunning look and feel will help reach the business’s target audience.

