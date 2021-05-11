Good for Sale
Dribbble • Shot Template Mockup

  1. Dribbble Mockup Shot — 01.png
  2. Dribbble Mockup Shot — 02.png
  3. Dribbble Mockup Shot — 03.png
  4. Dribbble Mockup Shot — 04.png

Good for sale
Hello friends,

Here is a Dribbble mockup that you can download for free. Why? Because Dribbble doesn't provide a good way to preview the way our design is going to look before we publish which is annoying.

Here you have user and project pages. The user page is to custom your grid render like Instagram. On the project page you can have the final render and see how other project’s thumbnails works on this page.

We hope this resource will inspire you.
Enjoy !

Download

Expert Agency in E-Commerce Solutions

